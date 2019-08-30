Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Neogen (NEOG) by $5.62 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Stralem & Co Has Cut Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 58,372 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.68. About 1.09M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology In by 17,543 shares to 397,930 shares, valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 252,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 258 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corp. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 5,012 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 7,554 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Foundry Ltd invested in 41,726 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.13% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,363 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 65,639 shares.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neogen Gets AOAC Validation for NeoSeek to Ensure Food Safety – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AOAC approves Neogen’s Reveal® Q+ for DON – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At NEOG – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Neogen (NEOG) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 31,980 shares to 291,830 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DocuSign Looks Like A Good Bet Under $50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation stated it has 5.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca holds 3.79% or 19.33M shares. Vestor Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 19,382 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 14,103 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 615,192 shares. Cibc Markets reported 311,621 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Acg Wealth accumulated 31,115 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 9,697 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 6,313 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,245 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 107,571 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.85M shares.