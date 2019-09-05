Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Chevron New (CVX) Position By $340,710

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 63.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 2,770 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 7,112 shares with $876,000 value, up from 4,342 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $223.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 2.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) stake by 74.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 53,327 shares as Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 125,027 shares with $4.30M value, up from 71,700 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies Inc now has $331.20M valuation. The stock increased 6.71% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 19,796 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT)

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity. On Tuesday, May 14 Winter Michael R bought $49,490 worth of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 1,400 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 55,720 shares to 140,550 valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) stake by 116,548 shares and now owns 965,718 shares. Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Management has 183,421 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Punch Associate Invest Management has 0.33% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 110,970 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 2 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 31,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 20,620 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 44,616 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 34,838 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 5,874 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 33,649 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc reported 19,919 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 19 shares. Northern Trust owns 82,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 130,908 were accumulated by Stewart & Patten Lc. Poplar Forest Cap Lc holds 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,528 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 12,668 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,728 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 8,880 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.2% or 1.79M shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Com owns 365,366 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Somerset Group Limited Liability has invested 2.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northeast Investment holds 149,007 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Goodman Fincl holds 3.1% or 49,485 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs owns 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,682 shares. Gibson Limited Co has 2,539 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Co reported 0.8% stake.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 41,051 shares to 558,118 valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) stake by 1.17M shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Hess Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.49% above currents $117.94 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating.