Ranger Investment Management LP Increased Nve (NVEC) Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cts (CTS) Holding by $10.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 4,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 43,790 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 39,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 5,150 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 17,498 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – CTS Increases Size of Board, Names Alfonso G. Zulueta As Director; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CTS to Present at the Cowen 47th Annual TMT Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CTS Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 534,955 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $58.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 251,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 22,226 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,118 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 36,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 19,946 shares stake. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,809 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 101,185 shares. 11,033 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 44,540 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl L P. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 20,943 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 44,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 99,817 shares to 384,663 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).