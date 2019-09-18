Ranger Investment Management LP Increased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding by $1.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 160,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 125,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 25,304 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 162,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 378,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23 million, up from 215,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 911,103 are owned by Saturna Cap. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.14% or 27,850 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sol stated it has 4,061 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 344 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management invested in 189,952 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 33,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% or 406,950 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tiverton Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pdt Ptnrs Lc has 0.58% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 132,511 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 20,130 shares to 16,070 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,730 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd stated it has 20,490 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 436 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 16,413 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 790 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 13,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Gp reported 4,496 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Blackrock stated it has 489,070 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 7,400 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 28,600 shares. Teton Advsr reported 98,040 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.