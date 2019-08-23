Ranger Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Mesa Laboratories (MLAB); As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $171.19 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 613,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 642,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.84M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $214.78. About 3.92M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Are Said to Approve $2.6 Billion Award for Musk; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: MODEL S IN BRUSSELS INCIDENT HAD LEVEL 2 DRIVING SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, proxy advisers say; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Could Benefit from China’s New Rules for Foreign Auto Makers; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Expects Tesla’s Future Cooperation With Data Requests; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever voluntarily over faulty Model S steering. via @verge

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 15,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 172,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.84M, up from 157,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mesa Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $213.59. About 18,104 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- SporAmpule Biological Indicator Catalog Number SPS5-100; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLAB); 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MLAB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 4.11% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 8,386 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 248 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.05% or 2,151 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 110 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Thb Asset invested in 2.01% or 60,125 shares. Aqr Mgmt stated it has 2,227 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 29 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,405 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company reported 131,378 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management stated it has 0% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech accumulated 0.31% or 4,157 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares to 965,718 shares, valued at $62.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,020 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has 21,470 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.19% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 5,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 335,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 108,826 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blume Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Enterprise Fincl Service Corp owns 250 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.1% or 2,538 shares. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 955 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7,897 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.11% or 10,060 shares in its portfolio. Sei accumulated 55,206 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 125 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.