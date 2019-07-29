Ranger Investment Management LP Holds Position in Chegg (CHGG); Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Hasbro (HAS) Position by $504,900

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 51,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 436,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 385,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 903,351 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21M shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares to 965,718 shares, valued at $62.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,020 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

