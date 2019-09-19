Ranger Investment Management LP Holding in Maximus (MMS) Decreased by $416,160; Horan Capital Management Position in Pg (PG) Has Decreased by $480,908

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 561,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.76M, down from 567,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 279,029 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Pg (PG) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,661 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97M, down from 77,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Pg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.75. About 2.96M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.62 million for 21.06 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares to 150,460 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcareinc. by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 1.74M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 19,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 738,317 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Quantbot LP reported 2,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,094 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.31% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 12,323 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 16,475 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 141,223 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 808,127 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Ltd holds 62,439 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 312,724 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 754,958 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

