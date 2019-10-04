Ranger Investment Management LP Holding in Malibu Boats (A) (MBUU) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Bloombergsen Trimmed Stake

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.42M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (MBUU) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 498,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 42,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 540,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 62,446 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

