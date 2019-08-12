Ranger Investment Management LP Holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Has Cut by $6.18 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Water Island Capital Upped Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 55,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 140,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74M, down from 196,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 300,649 shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Presents At 11th Annual CEO Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 18,806 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 193,753 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 795,517 shares. 2,913 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Gam Holdings Ag holds 4,577 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 185,441 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.02% or 33,407 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 9,070 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 82,659 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested in 4,419 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 4,666 shares. Fund Sa stated it has 8,500 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp holds 25 shares. Sensible Fincl Planning And Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Clark Management Group Inc Inc owns 22,300 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Payments Inc. by 338,968 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Com holds 4,880 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,671 shares. 3,100 are held by Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,700 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd owns 1,483 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 100 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 10,131 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,924 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 22,018 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,843 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 1,753 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tirschwell Loewy invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 17,682 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93M shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).