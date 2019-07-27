Ranger Investment Management LP Holding in Bio Telemetry (BEAT) Trimmed by $6.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Caxton Associates LP Lifted Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Price Declined

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (BEAT) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 99,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, down from 484,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Telemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 422,593 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,910 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51,114 shares to 436,411 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 93,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 106 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And has 319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.33 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Morgan Stanley holds 135,149 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 13,210 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.01% or 27,514 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 10,256 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 44 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,157 shares. Cibc World has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 32,327 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 319,272 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 25,328 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 6,845 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).