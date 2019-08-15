Ranger Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Qad (QADA) Holding; Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Qad Inc. (QADA) stake by 55.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 52,028 shares as Qad Inc. (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 146,513 shares with $6.31M value, up from 94,485 last quarter. Qad Inc. now has $697.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 34,571 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 18,550 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 413,820 shares with $52.50 million value, down from 432,370 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $23.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.89. About 725,032 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Veeva Brings Artificial Intelligence to Drug Safety – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 More Cloud Stocks With Plenty of Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 23,057 shares to 190,052 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 109,072 shares and now owns 706,608 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $145.36’s average target is -8.52% below currents $158.89 stock price. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $13500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 104.53 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 36,493 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 407 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,463 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 4,129 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 44,000 shares stake. Moreover, Scout Invs Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.07% or 47,200 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Prudential holds 0.01% or 66,025 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs LP owns 6.05 million shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 78,364 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ftb Advsr reported 252 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 40.85% above currents $36.92 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital.

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) stake by 252,553 shares to 1.10 million valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stake by 237,264 shares and now owns 489,506 shares. Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was reduced too.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.