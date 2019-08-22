Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Stake; Myers Industries (MYE)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) stake by 41.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 292,932 shares as Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 406,730 shares with $26.06 million value, down from 699,662 last quarter. Mercury Systemsinc. now has $4.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 470,381 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 46 sold and decreased equity positions in Myers Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.25 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.29% invested in the company for 147,295 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $553.35 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

