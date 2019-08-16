Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Simulations Plus (SLP) Holding by $935,025; Market Value Rose; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Value Declined, Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Position by $29.19 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 572,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.45M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 1.45 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after suffering engine failure; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 44,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 424,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 379,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 61,686 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 30,536 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $26.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 276,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

