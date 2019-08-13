Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) as Stock Value Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA) as Market Valuation Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 90,041 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 53,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 125,027 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 21,993 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Capital Group Limited Partnership has invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 37,881 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust reported 3,265 shares stake. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Gam Ag holds 0.12% or 45,759 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 22,477 shares. 31 are held by Hudock Gp Ltd. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 8,191 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 168,065 shares. Riverbridge Prtn reported 0.98% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Impact Lc reported 31,389 shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 44,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.20M shares.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AI With Heart: Pega Launches First Customer Empathy Controls for Business – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KNMCY or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: XAN, ROP, MRVL, RL, PEGA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49M shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $137.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 216,185 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,940 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). State Bank Of America De reported 3,504 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,463 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Legal & General Pcl stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,583 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 5,874 shares. Stanley owns 15,047 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 766 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The Minnesota-based Punch And Assocs Invest Management Inc has invested 0.33% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Has Roku Stock Outperformed? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Dick Warzala on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion: Revenue Starting To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.