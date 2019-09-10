Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Holding by $535,032 as Valuation Rose; Jfs Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped by $491,556

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 66,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 675,347 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 608,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 21,977 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 12/03/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PCT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $15.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.7. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 20,051 shares to 16,571 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,286 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 2.71% or 1.39 million shares. 125 are owned by Augustine Asset Mngmt. Brown Advisory Inc holds 470,991 shares. Rockland reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gofen Glossberg Il invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bokf Na reported 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Junto Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.18% or 21,310 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 445 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Drexel Morgan Co owns 990 shares. Peak Asset Management Llc accumulated 542 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Texas-based E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Group Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,274 shares. Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.07% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio.