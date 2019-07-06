Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Qad (QADA) Position by $2.24 Million; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Lpl Financial Cut Its Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 52,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,655 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 25,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,159 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 36,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 486,173 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 3,765 shares to 53,410 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 76,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv holds 0.1% or 47,400 shares in its portfolio. 4,414 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 53,839 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,231 shares. 1,594 were reported by Washington Tru Bankshares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 187,057 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.19% or 58,718 shares. Symons Management Inc has invested 3.63% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Exane Derivatives invested in 2,024 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 76,489 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 160,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Bank Of The West has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,213 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank owns 315,318 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Ckw Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 750 shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $350.30M for 8.67 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 76,181 shares to 326,253 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 87,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,056 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

