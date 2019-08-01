Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted America’s Car (CRMT) Holding by $1.39 Million; As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lifted Stake by $66.20 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 817,731 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 15,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 67,740 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 13,267 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

