Ranger Investment Management LP Has Increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position; Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Position By $1.40 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp acquired 55,718 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 473,751 shares with $16.60 million value, up from 418,033 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 682,711 shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)’s stock declined 11.43%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $115.58M value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Johnson Outdoors Inc now has $606.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 66,540 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Outdoors Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:JOUT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Johnson Outdoors Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. Imperial Capital maintained Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $8000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 13,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Essex Invest Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,581 shares. 24,993 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 11,590 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) or 4,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 2,938 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,391 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 72 shares. 44,073 were reported by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Prudential has 74,011 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 291,894 shares to 1.17M valued at $54.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 2,037 shares and now owns 27,087 shares. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Iv (BTZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc reported 150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Eqis Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 947,231 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 163,034 shares. 22,509 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.8% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 198,684 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,567 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 462,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bruce Co Inc invested in 148,058 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 0.03% or 14,459 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital.