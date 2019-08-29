Ranger Investment Management LP Has Increased Holding in Neogen (NEOG) by $5.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shares Rose, Scout Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.58 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 133,573 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 84,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 296,011 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, down from 380,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 2.48 million shares traded or 30.48% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – BHP SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS ON GLOBAL BASIS; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neogen awarded USDA contract for culture media – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AOAC approves Neogen’s Reveal® Q+ for DON – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At NEOG – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 30, 2019 – Neogen Corp (NEOG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 272,901 shares to 627,438 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicationsinc by 68,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,080 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.02% or 426,117 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 7,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 154,364 shares. Chem Commercial Bank reported 0.06% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Fmr Limited stated it has 674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 7,554 shares. 198,711 are owned by D E Shaw & Com Incorporated. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 130,297 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assoc owns 88,815 shares. Ameriprise holds 573,307 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 721,453 shares.