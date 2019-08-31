Ranger Investment Management LP Has Increased Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding by $466,550; Intact Investment Management Raised Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $3.17 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 79,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 77,953 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 288,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communicationsinc by 68,745 shares to 199,080 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. Another trade for 7,579 shares valued at $516,984 was made by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Monday, August 19.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,600 shares to 82,900 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.