Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Simulations Plus (SLP) Position by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $355,997; Share Price Declined

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 62,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 361,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 424,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 114,864 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 202,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 210,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 15.56 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. –

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 94.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

