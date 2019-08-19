Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) by $16.81 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding Upped by Cibc Asset Management Inc

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 89,529 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 113.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 37,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 70,812 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 33,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 2.71 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 254,461 shares to 386,439 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 299,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 701,793 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jvl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 6.46% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.91 million shares. 12,044 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Management Inc. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Donald Smith And has 0.2% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 24,109 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 1,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal stated it has 1.75 million shares. 571,100 were reported by Castleark Mngmt. Qs Investors has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 60,467 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 20,845 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7,156 shares to 57,180 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc. by 19,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS).