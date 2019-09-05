Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stake by $4.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Valuation Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Raised Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18M, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 1,421 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $665 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 6.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.34 million, up from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 25,935 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.52 million shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $109.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 465,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc owns 7,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus stated it has 830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth invested in 723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 57,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cohen & Steers reported 1.65 million shares stake. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 400 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corp reported 15,171 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 8,800 shares. 910,950 were reported by Barclays Plc. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 82,113 shares. Blackrock owns 512,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.51 million shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 18,990 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 144,931 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 3,422 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 9,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 305,471 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,432 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 23,539 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.04% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 17,490 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 2,972 shares. 26,532 are owned by Nicholas Investment Ptnrs L P. Northern Corp accumulated 751,793 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,239 shares.

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $21.32M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 100,603 shares to 567,635 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 40,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..