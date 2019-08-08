Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Position; Shorts at BRAINSWAY LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (BRSYF) Raised By 392.94%

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 55,720 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 140,550 shares with $15.74M value, down from 196,270 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Corpora now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.54% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 329,885 shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

BRAINSWAY LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:BRSYF) had an increase of 392.94% in short interest. BRSYF’s SI was 41,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 392.94% from 8,500 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 47 days are for BRAINSWAY LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:BRSYF)’s short sellers to cover BRSYF’s short positions. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $116.97 million. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Brainsway Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRSYF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Brainsway IPO Is A Major Bet On New Treatment – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 2,014 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 18,387 shares in its portfolio. Bard Associate, Illinois-based fund reported 8,092 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 2,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 11,436 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation reported 6,833 shares. 432,306 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.43% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 2,887 shares.