Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA) as Stock Price Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Upped Its Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp analyzed 98,234 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 867,484 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.77 million, down from 965,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 63,167 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 275.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 51,000 shares as the company's stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 10.94M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Pega Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Recognized on Constellation Research's Constellation ShortListâ„¢ for the Fourth Consecutive Time – PRNewswire" on August 29, 2019

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 35,868 shares to 160,895 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 68,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 38,813 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). The Virginia-based Foxhaven Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 1.91% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.32M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 42,435 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 14,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Hudock Capital Grp Lc invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,060 shares. 68,824 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Gam Ag has 98,136 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Com holds 5,032 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 217,100 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.