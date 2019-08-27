Ranger Investment Management LP Cut Its Repligen (RGEN) Position as Market Value Rose; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Market Valuation Declined, Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 121,883 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 87,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 530,056 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 617,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.32. About 50,289 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN

