Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Its Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Stake by $503,360; Harbert Fund Advisors Increases Position in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 55,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 49,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $96.4. About 3,362 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.415. About 59,405 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,495 shares to 661,394 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologiesin (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 118,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,033 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communicationsinc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.