Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position by $466,550; As Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 372,118 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, up from 360,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 212,465 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 79,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 17,486 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate accumulated 550,094 shares. 102,795 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Neumann Cap Ltd Com invested in 4,215 shares. Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,053 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 861 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 5,436 shares. Covington Capital Management has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 8,438 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc reported 165,757 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company invested in 230 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.12% or 1,147 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 14,655 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,967 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer Company invested in 0.01% or 2,292 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,105 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its Double Digit Gains – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc. by 31,637 shares to 185,438 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 292,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,730 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.04% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 534,993 shares. 18,737 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 6,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Co accumulated 6,356 shares or 0% of the stock. 240,166 were reported by First Manhattan. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4,443 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 544 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 33,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 20,646 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 5,957 shares. 25 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 4,227 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Highland Management Lp has invested 0.03% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity.