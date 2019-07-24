Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Both Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.34 N/A 0.50 14.46 Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.68 N/A 0.27 28.75

In table 1 we can see Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Newpark Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newpark Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ranger Energy Services Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 1.4% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Newpark Resources Inc. has 4.5 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.3% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares and 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Newpark Resources Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.05% -11.66% -5.39% 1.41% -13.25% 39.26% Newpark Resources Inc. 0.93% -15.43% -16.63% -5.81% -26.02% 10.92%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Newpark Resources Inc.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.