Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A 0.50 14.46 Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.03 756.79

Demonstrates Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Matrix Service Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ranger Energy Services Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Matrix Service Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 1.4% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Matrix Service Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Matrix Service Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Matrix Service Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Matrix Service Company’s potential upside is 20.28% and its average target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Matrix Service Company are owned by institutional investors. Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Matrix Service Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.05% -11.66% -5.39% 1.41% -13.25% 39.26% Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Matrix Service Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Matrix Service Company beats Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.