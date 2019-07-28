Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 362.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. RNGR’s profit would be $3.24 million giving it 7.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Ranger Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 11.55% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 6,760 shares traded. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) has declined 13.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RNGR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ranger Energy Services Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNGR); 06/03/2018 Ranger Energy Services 4Q Rev $50.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 4Q Rig Hours Up 18% Sequentially; 08/05/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 68c; 06/03/2018 – RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 06/03/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 4Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 1Q Rev $62.6M; 08/05/2018 – RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.68

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 120 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 76 sold and reduced positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 102.09 million shares, up from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acadia Healthcare Company Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 53 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company has market cap of $96.80 million. The firm offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.34 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for 4.28 million shares. Courage Capital Management Llc owns 200,000 shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 2.60 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.