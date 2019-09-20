Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Comparison side by side

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.30 N/A 0.50 13.45 Tidewater Inc. 22 1.41 N/A -5.17 0.00

Demonstrates Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Tidewater Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% Tidewater Inc. 0.00% -14.7% -9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Tidewater Inc. has 4.3 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tidewater Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Tidewater Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tidewater Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ranger Energy Services Inc. has a 39.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ranger Energy Services Inc. and Tidewater Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 83.4%. About 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than Tidewater Inc.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services Inc. beats Tidewater Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.