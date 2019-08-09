Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.27 N/A 0.50 13.45 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 25 0.88 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ranger Energy Services Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. National Oilwell Varco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ranger Energy Services Inc. and National Oilwell Varco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Oilwell Varco Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

National Oilwell Varco Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.4 average target price and a 45.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of National Oilwell Varco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, National Oilwell Varco Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59% National Oilwell Varco Inc. 8.13% 7.15% -4.41% -20.31% -50.48% -7.32%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while National Oilwell Varco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components. This segment provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; fluid transfer technologies, such as mud pumps; pressure control equipment; power transmission systems; and rig instrumentation and control systems. The Rig Aftermarket segment offers spare parts; and repair and rental services, as well as technical support, field and first well support, field engineering, and customer training services. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells various equipment and technologies. This segment also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, power generation equipment, drill and wired pipes, instruments, measuring and monitoring equipment, downhole and fishing tools, hole openers, and drill bits, as well as drilling optimization and automation, tubular inspection, repair and coating, rope access inspection, and instrumentation services. The Completion and Production Solutions segment offers pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowlines, manifolds, and wellheads; well intervention tools; onshore production, including composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, reciprocating pumps, pressure vessels, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production comprising floating production systems, and subsea production technologies. The company was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.