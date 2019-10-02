Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) Has 0.57 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report $0.22 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. RNGR’s profit would be $3.43 million giving it 7.35 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Ranger Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1,806 shares traded. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) has declined 30.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RNGR News: 06/03/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 4Q Rig Hours Up 18% Sequentially; 06/03/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 4Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ranger Energy Services Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNGR); 08/05/2018 – RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.68; 06/03/2018 Ranger Energy Services 4Q Rev $50.1M; 08/05/2018 – Ranger Energy Services 1Q Rev $62.6M; 06/03/2018 – RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.63, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and trimmed stock positions in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 275,896 shares, down from 398,688 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Altisource Asset Management Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 69,122 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,455 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 39,557 shares.

The stock increased 9.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 7,384 shares traded or 65.15% up from the average. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has declined 86.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.23 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.