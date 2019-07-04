Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted By $703,035 Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased Delta Air Lines (DAL) stake by 26.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc acquired 13,785 shares as Delta Air Lines (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 65,120 shares with $3.36M value, up from 51,335 last quarter. Delta Air Lines now has $38.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 362.50% from last quarter's $-0.08 EPS. RNGR's profit would be $3.24M giving it 9.29 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Ranger Energy Services, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M was sold by West W Gilbert. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 13 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, January 9. Citigroup maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DAL in report on Monday, January 14 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kistler reported 494 shares. Capstone Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,229 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 243 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 1.45M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 1.67M are owned by Raymond James And Associates. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.23% or 918,076 shares in its portfolio. Advisory owns 48,839 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 4.76 million shares. Savings Bank invested in 0.18% or 30,736 shares. Moreover, Adage Prns Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nokomis Capital Ltd stated it has 1.97% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,771 shares to 66,132 valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) stake by 23,859 shares and now owns 87,966 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) was reduced too.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company has market cap of $120.23 million. The firm offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs.