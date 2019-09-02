Range Resources (RRC) to pay $0.02 on Sep 30, 2019; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:RRC) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Range Resources Corp’s current price of $3.56 translates into 0.56% yield. Range Resources Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.50M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP

Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 32 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 30 sold and reduced their stock positions in Northwest Pipe Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.92 million shares, down from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northwest Pipe Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $224.23 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 6.77 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company for 210,117 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 252,684 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 91,224 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 1.16% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 465,350 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Should Investors Feel About Northwest Pipe Company's (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Northwest Pipe Company Elects John Paschal to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" on August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.04% or 2.21M shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp invested in 1.59% or 2.34M shares. Advisory Rech invested 0.18% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Northern Trust owns 1.82M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 299,075 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 11,750 shares. Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Limited Co has invested 0.92% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 163,929 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3.86M shares. Osmium Partners Limited Liability owns 45,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,606 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Holding (Cayman) Ltd owns 9.98M shares for 7.86% of their portfolio. 40,565 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 21,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Range Resources Corporation's (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha" on August 17, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $532,103 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Scucchi Mark bought $32,188. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15's average target is 100.84% above currents $3.56 stock price.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $835.56 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.