Range Resources (RRC) Stake Has Lifted by Matthew 25 Management Corp; Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Its Capital One Financial (COF) Holding by $32.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 985,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88 million, up from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 236,896 shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 27,078 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 683 Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 246,000 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. 50,082 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 22,284 shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.08 million shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 750,845 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,943 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 124,905 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 24 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 26,870 shares. Manchester Ltd Com has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,050 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 14,706 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co. (NYSE:KKR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.05 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Capital One Financial (COF) and Walmart (WMT) Introduce Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Comm holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. 814,550 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 22,672 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 14.41 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.91 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oslo Asset Management As has 2.47 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 74,049 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 113,496 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 141,471 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 36,733 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sir Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.