Range Resources (RRC) Stake Boosted by Quaker Capital Investments Llc; Valueact Holdings LP Increased Its Aes (AES) Position by $41.31 Million; Stock Price Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 165.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.50 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 1.46 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 4.26M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 202,476 shares to 233,765 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 4.84 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Lc holds 11,346 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 90,115 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.03% or 1.44M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Carret Asset Lc accumulated 0.03% or 10,367 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 848 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 3.89M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 931,849 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,256 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,718 shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “You’ve got energy-saving mail Nasdaq:IPWLK – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Utah Municipal Power Agency and sPower Sign Agreement to Bring Clean Power to Utah – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “sPower Closes Debt and Tax Equity Financing for 218 MW Wind Farm – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock or 20,500 shares. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.