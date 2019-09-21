Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Increased by $791,910 Its Holding; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Holder Saturna Capital Has Lifted Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 75.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 131,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 307,295 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 175,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87M shares traded or 260.91% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 622,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40 million, up from 613,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 256.92% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 16,484 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd invested in 0% or 36,792 shares. Key Hldgs (Cayman) stated it has 4.66% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 29,277 are held by Dupont Mgmt. Investec Asset Management Limited stated it has 9.39 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 244,278 shares. Matthew 25 Management invested in 2.51% or 985,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 59,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 370,337 are owned by Glenmede Trust Commerce Na. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 3.56M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Two Sigma Securities Lc invested in 0% or 18,684 shares. 41,160 were accumulated by Tcw Gru Inc. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 462,901 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,570 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).