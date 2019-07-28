Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined While New York State Teachers Retirement System Raised Holding by $321,200; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Its Exelixis (EXEL) Holding

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 293,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 53,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 814,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 760,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1.43 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 17C; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co B (NYSE:TAP) by 17,878 shares to 291,211 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,810 shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. 11,100 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $100,344 on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $3.94 million activity. $21,300 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by Haley Patrick J. on Monday, February 11. $1.11M worth of stock was sold by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14. The insider MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold $924,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 76,773 shares to 13,537 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.