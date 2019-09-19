Range Resources (RRC) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $997,200; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Increased Stake by $781,809

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.56. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 920,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 13.09M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Group holds 1.53% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.52% stake. Franklin Resource Inc has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.28 million shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com owns 330 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp, New York-based fund reported 50,977 shares. Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.27% or 107,591 shares. Vision Mgmt Inc has invested 3.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel stated it has 243,700 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1,187 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Connable Office reported 1.05% stake. 52,419 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. 79,755 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. National Asset Mngmt holds 10,051 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rivian lands huge electric van order from Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 209,165 shares to 6.42 million shares, valued at $126.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,518 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390. Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 93,537 shares. Carlson LP invested in 2.60M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 17,443 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 14,087 shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 41,160 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp invested in 31,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). M&T Bank Corporation holds 0% or 10,001 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.81 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 277,766 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 925,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.