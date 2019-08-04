Range Resources (RRC) Shareholder S&Co Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Declined, Cornerstone Investment Partners Increased by $6.17 Million Its Position

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21 million shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares to 752,135 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. $100,344 worth of stock was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 18,246 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Harris Associate Lp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Llc stated it has 0.15% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Brandywine Glob Mgmt owns 455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 51,367 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Caymus Cap Prns Lp holds 3.39% or 1.36M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4.20M shares. Holt Capital Lc Dba Holt Capital Prns LP accumulated 65,035 shares. 175,310 are owned by Oarsman. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 90,368 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 73,200 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 86,475 shares.