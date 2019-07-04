Range Resources (RRC) Share Price Declined While S&Co Has Cut by $913,506 Its Stake; Bollard Group Position in Bce (BCE) Raised by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 32,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,390 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 167,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 593,070 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).