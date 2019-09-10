Range Resources (RRC) Share Price Declined While S&Co Cut Holding; Arrow Financial Has Lowered Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.75 Million as Shares Rose

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 16.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 22.08M shares traded or 92.74% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. Scucchi Mark also bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tcw Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 39,150 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 29,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 309,044 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 24,123 were accumulated by Corecommodity Lc. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 415,033 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 249,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 18,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc owns 130,814 shares. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 149,094 are held by Arizona State Retirement System.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fil holds 0.06% or 198,040 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 298 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 4,141 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 100 shares. 7,978 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Maverick Capital accumulated 34,090 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.84% or 223,541 shares. Amer Natl Ins Communication Tx invested 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clark Estates New York holds 1.6% or 53,815 shares. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 47,108 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 46,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd has 18,065 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 407,000 shares.