The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 3.25 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive PayThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.69 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $6.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRC worth $67.72 million less.

FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) had a decrease of 25.29% in short interest. FLIDF’s SI was 467,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.29% from 626,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4677 days are for FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)’s short sellers to cover FLIDF’s short positions. It closed at $48.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the minerals and cement industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm operates through Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as vertical mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and ball mills, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 352,014 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,022 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 183 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 358,402 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,027 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 39,150 shares. 406,150 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Mitchell Group Inc Inc reported 2.23% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 32,201 are held by Cambridge Research Advsrs. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 19,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Legal And General Gp Public Limited has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. 44,961 are owned by Hap Trading Limited Liability.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 21.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. TD Securities upgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, January 7 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About B2Gold Corp (BTG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.