Range Resources (RRC) Reaches $6.18 After 9.00% Down Move; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) Sentiment Is 2

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 funds increased or started new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now have: 927,138 shares, up from 820,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 3.81M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources BoardThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.60 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRC worth $144.09M less.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.72M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $16 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $11 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Lllp reported 2.34 million shares stake. Bruni J V & has invested 2.44% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 200,000 are owned by Ally Financial Inc. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 41,569 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 82,602 shares. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Manhattan owns 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 434,152 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 387,247 shares stake. Caymus Capital Limited Partnership has invested 3.39% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 38,087 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,960 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Bancorp Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.03M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 992,819 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 20,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Shares for $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 702 shares traded. Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) has risen 4.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500.

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.34 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.