Range Resources (RRC) Reaches $5.17 After 5.00% Down Move; Ares Management (ARES) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a huge mover today! It closed at $5.17 lastly. It is down 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.30B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $4.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRC worth $65.00 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ares Management has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 6.21% above currents $30.6 stock price. Ares Management had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. See Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matthew 25 Mngmt invested 2.51% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 3.59 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 409,550 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 1,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2.68M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 4,680 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 10,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership owns 131,880 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 477,821 shares. First Trust Advsrs L P invested in 647,904 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 15,000 are held by Osmium Ptnrs Limited Liability. Federated Pa has 76,771 shares.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 38.30% above currents $5.17 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ares Management Closes Oversubscribed Fifth European Real Estate Fund – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Management in wind power purchase pact with Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valet Living Delivers Fitness Classes, Package Delivery, House Cleans And Other On-Demand Amenity Services To Houston Residents This Fall – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Heelstone Energy Receives Investment from Ares Management – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.