Range Resources (RRC) Reaches $4.41 After 8.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 2.50 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources BoardThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.11B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RRC worth $88.56 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Meggitt PLC has GBX 711 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 562.75’s average target is -11.01% below currents GBX 632.4 stock price. Meggitt PLC had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. See Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 494.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 689.00 New Target: GBX 711.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 592.00 New Target: GBX 662.00 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 599.00 New Target: GBX 592.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 585.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 57.78% above currents $4.405 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RRC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, August 26. Ladenburg Thalmann has “Neutral” rating and $500 target. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Citi Transfers Coverage on Range Resources (RRC) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap accumulated 14,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 409,550 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ellington Group Lc holds 28,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 20,167 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,123 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oarsman Capital Inc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 11,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Llc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.91 billion GBP. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group divisions. It has a 34.18 P/E ratio. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

The stock decreased 1.06% or GBX 6.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 632.4. About 924,777 shares traded. Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.