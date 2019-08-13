Range Resources (RRC) Reaches $4.33 After 8.00% Down Move; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Sentiment Is 1.09

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 93 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 85 trimmed and sold equity positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 111.34 million shares, down from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 56 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $218,924 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $600 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 8.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $870.00 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.