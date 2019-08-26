Range Resources (RRC) Reaches $3.65 Yearly Low; W.R. Berkley (WRB) Shorts Up By 11.29%

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.54 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.65 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $916.27 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $3.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.49M less. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.645. About 2.35 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) had an increase of 11.29% in short interest. WRB’s SI was 5.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.29% from 4.69M shares previously. With 545,100 avg volume, 10 days are for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s short sellers to cover WRB’s short positions. The SI to W.R. Berkley Corporation’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 27,372 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $218,924 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. 12,955 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $56,484 were bought by Scucchi Mark. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05M shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt invested 0.4% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 0.03% or 352,014 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 19,323 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Jennison Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 175,310 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0% or 132,526 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 73,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ws Management Lllp has 1.59% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.34M shares. Carlson L P owns 3.31 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 32,201 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $8.75’s average target is 140.05% above currents $3.645 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $3.75 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $11 target.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $916.27 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.08 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.86 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

